China hits back with tariffs on US, to probe Google

February 04, 2025  11:16
image
China's Ministry of Commerce announced Tuesday it will impose counter tariffs on multiple American products, including a 15 per cent tariff on coal and liquefied natural gas, and a 10 per cent tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, and large-displacement vehicles.

The move comes as a response to the 10 per cent US tariff ordered by President Donald Trump, set to take effect the same day.

Trump is expected to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the coming days regarding the trade tensions.

Additionally, China has launched an antitrust investigation into Google over alleged violations of competition laws, according to Associated Press.  -- Agencies
