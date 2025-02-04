BSE Sensex top gainers today





The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,397.07 points or 1.81 percent to settle at a month's high of 78,583.81.





During the day, it surged 1,471.85 points or 1.90 percent to 78,658.59.





The NSE Nifty soared 378.20 points or 1.62 percent to 23,739.25, a level not seen since January 3.





From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Larsen & Toubro rallied nearly 5 percent.





Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement and Asian Paints were also among the major gainers.

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded nearly 2 percent on Tuesday in line with a recovery in Asian peers after US President Donald Trump delayed tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a month.