RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

BSE Sensex top gainers today

February 04, 2025  16:45
image
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded nearly 2 percent on Tuesday in line with a recovery in Asian peers after US President Donald Trump delayed tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a month. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,397.07 points or 1.81 percent to settle at a month's high of 78,583.81. 

During the day, it surged 1,471.85 points or 1.90 percent to 78,658.59. 

The NSE Nifty soared 378.20 points or 1.62 percent to 23,739.25, a level not seen since January 3. 

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Larsen & Toubro rallied nearly 5 percent. 

Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement and Asian Paints were also among the major gainers.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No false slogans, only development: Modi in LS
LIVE! No false slogans, only development: Modi in LS

JCBs used to remove dead bodies: Akhilesh's big claim
JCBs used to remove dead bodies: Akhilesh's big claim

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Indian government of hiding the number of deaths in the stampede at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Yadav demanded strict action against those involved in covering up the...

Saif: 'Feels Very Nice To Be Standing'
Saif: 'Feels Very Nice To Be Standing'

Saif Ali Khan made his first media appearance after his shocking stabbing incident last month, and looked happy to announce his latest film, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins.

Upset over interfaith marriage, parents keep woman chained
Upset over interfaith marriage, parents keep woman chained

Police in Jalna, Maharashtra rescued a woman who was held captive by her parents for two months in their home. The woman, Shahnaz alias Sonal, had an interfaith marriage and was kept chained in the house after her parents disapproved of...

'Only If There Is Chamatkar Can BJP Win Delhi'
'Only If There Is Chamatkar Can BJP Win Delhi'

'Till the BJP does not understand Kejriwal they cannot win Delhi.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances