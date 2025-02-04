RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Army Chief never said that: Rajnath counters Rahul

February 04, 2025  15:56
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday rebutted the Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's remarks on China and said that the Army Chief's remarks referred only to the disturbance of traditional patrolling by both sides and the Army Chief never spoke the words attributed by Gandhi at any time.

In a post on X, Singh said that Rahul Gandhi in his speech in Parliament on February 3 made false allegations about the statement of the Army Chief on the situation on the India-China border.

"The Army Chief's remarks referred only to the disturbance of traditional patrolling by both sides. He also mentioned that these practices have been restored to their traditional pattern as part of the recent disengagement. Government has shared these details in Parliament," Rajnath Singh said.

"The words attributed to the Army Chief by Rahul Gandhi were never spoken by him at any time. It is a matter of deep regret that Rahul Gandhi should indulge in irresponsible politics on matters of national interest," he added.

"If at all there is Indian Territory into which China has come, this is 38,000 sq. km in Aksai Chin as a result of the 1962 conflict and 5,180 sq. km. illegally ceded by Pakistan to China in 1963. Rahul Gandhi may consider introspecting about this phase of our history," the Defence Minister added.

On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that 'China is sitting inside this country is because 'Make in India' has failed' and said that India has an opportunity with the revolution in energy and mobility.  -- ANI
