Amit Shah reviews J-K security situation with top officials

February 04, 2025  21:33
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir which has witnessed a few terror incidents in the recent past, sources said. 

Top officials of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and intelligence agencies briefed Shah about the prevailing situation in the Union territory and ongoing operations against terrorists, they said. 

The meeting was held a day after a terror attack in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, in which ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay was killed and his wife and niece were injured. 

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, DGP Nalin Prabhat, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and other top army, police and civil officials attended the meeting. 

Shah is also likely to chair another security review meeting with top officials of the paramilitary forces on Wednesday. 

During the last review meeting on December 19, 2024, Shah had directed all security agencies to continue working in a coordinated manner to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. 

The government has maintained that there is a significant decline in terrorist incidents, infiltration and recruitment of youth in terrorist organisations. 

The security forces last week launched a massive operation in Jammu and Kashmir, mostly in the higher reaches and forest areas along the Line of Control, to locate and eliminate the terrorists who carried out multiple attacks in different districts last year. -- PTI
