Want to visit Kejriwal's toilet in 'Sheesh Mahal'?





Shah, while addressing an election rally in the Jangpura assembly constituency, lashed out at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the former Delhi CM of not being satisfied with one house, so he constructed the 'Sheesh Mahal.' Shah stated that Rs 51,000 crore was spent on the 'Sheesh Mahal,' which belongs to the people of Delhi.





"In 2013, Kejriwal used to say he would not take a house, car, or security after becoming CM. But he took a car and a bungalow as well. He was not satisfied with one house, so he constructed the 'Sheesh Mahal'... Who does this Rs 51,000 crore belong to? It belongs to the people of Delhi. I promise that we will open the 'Sheesh Mahal' for public viewing... After Kejriwal indulged in corruption worth crores of rupees, should he be voted to power again?" Shah said while addressing the public rally.





Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Monday launched a scathing attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, accusing him of deceiving the residents of Patparganj.





"Manish Sisodia (AAP candidate from Jangpura constituency) has come here. You should ask him, what did he do that he had to leave Patparganj (constituency)? He thinks he can make false promises here now after deceiving the people of Patparganj." -- ANI

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah asserted on Monday that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, 'Sheesh Mahal,' will be opened to the general public for viewing.