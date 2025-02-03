Upset about stock markets? Read what this expert says...February 03, 2025 13:15
Share market Analyst Sunil Shah says, "The reason for today's volatility or the downward trend in the market is not local, it is because of international reasons. When the budget happened on Saturday, all of us experts believed it was a very good budget. Today's market reaction is because the American President has imposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China. They have also imposed duties on the American goods...The global currency against the dollar has weakened."