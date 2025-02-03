RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Unnao rapist gets bail for eye surgery

February 03, 2025  11:57
The Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim bail till February 4 to expelled BJP leader and Unnao rape case convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar for undergoing an eye surgery. 

A bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar suspended his sentence, noting that Sengar's cataract surgery is fixed for Tuesday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.  

The court directed him to surrender before the jail authorities on February 5. we are of the opinion that the sentence warrants to be suspended for the purpose of applicant's medical procedure which is fixed for February 4, 2025 subject to conditions identical to those set forth in December 20, 2024 order. 

The applicant shall surrender on February 5 before the jail superintendent, the bench said. The court was informed by the leader's counsel that Sengar's surgery was not performed earlier on the scheduled date due to circumstances beyond his control. He submitted that two more days are needed as Sengar needs to be admitted to the AIIMS for the medical procedure which is now fixed for February 4. -- PTI
