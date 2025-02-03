RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Trump pauses tariffs on Mexico for a month

February 03, 2025  22:21
United States President Donald Trump paused tariffs on Mexico for one month after last-minute talks with President Claudia Sheinbaum.

""I just spoke with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States. These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country," Trump posted on X..

He further added, "We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico. I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a "deal" between our two Countries."

Claudia Sheinbaum also confirmed the development, saying that Mexico and the US will start working on security and commerce.

"Our teams will start working today in two areas: security and commerce," Sheinbaum wrote in a post on X.

Trump on February 1 had announced tariffs on major US trading partners Canada, Mexico and China. Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports and a 10 per cent on goods from China.
