True? Modi flags AAP's 10th pass strategy

February 03, 2025  17:22
image
Hitting out at the AAP government in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday it was promoting only those students to Class 10 who were guaranteed to clear the board examination to guard its image. 

"I have heard that in Delhi they do not promote students to Class 10 if they perform poorly in Class 9," Modi said in an interaction with a group of students. "They only allow those students in Class 10 who are guaranteed to clear the exam. They fear that if the results are poor, the image of their government will be tarnished," the PM said in the interaction, a short video of which was shared by BJP leaders on social media. 

BJP leaders said Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party compromised students' future just to make its education model appear successful. "Instead of focusing on improving learning outcomes, they denied students the opportunity to take exams, prioritising propaganda over real progress," a BJP leader said. 

The AAP, BJP and Congress are locked in a triangular fight in the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections. The counting of votes will take place on February 8. -- PTI
