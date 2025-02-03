RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Struggled to pay attention to President's address: Rahul

February 03, 2025  14:36
image
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaking in Parliament: 
"I must say, I struggled through the President's address to maintain my attention on what was being said because I had heard pretty much the same President's address the last time and the time before that. It was the same laundry list of the things that the Govt has done.

"Even though we have grown, we've grown fast, growing slightly slower now but we are growing. A universal problem that we have faced is that we have not been able to tackle the problem of unemployment. Neither the UPA govt nor today's NDA government has given a clear-cut answer to the youth of this country about employment."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Struggled to pay attention to President's address: Rahul
LIVE! Struggled to pay attention to President's address: Rahul

'No Plan To Phase Out Old I-T Regime'
'No Plan To Phase Out Old I-T Regime'

'Going forward, the encouragement would be to move to the new tax regime.'

Is No Tax Till Rs 12.75L A Game Changer?
Is No Tax Till Rs 12.75L A Game Changer?

What does this mean for you? Ramalingam Kalirajan explains.

Kiss Controversy: Udit Narayan Responds!
Kiss Controversy: Udit Narayan Responds!

'If some people want to see something dirty in an act of pure affection, I feel sorry for them.'

Pyro Valve Failure: Big Setback For ISRO
Pyro Valve Failure: Big Setback For ISRO

'The satellite's condition is healthy.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances