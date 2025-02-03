Stampede bodies thrown in Kumbh waters: Jaya











Opposition parties on Monday walked out of the Rajya Sabha after the chair did not accept their demand for an immediate discussion on alleged mismanagement at the Maha Kumbh where a stampede led to several people being killed last week.

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on the stampede during the Mahakumbh: She says, "Where is the water most contaminated right now? It's in Kumbh. Bodies (of those who died in the stampede) have been thrown in the river because of which the water has been contaminated. The real issues are not being addressed. The common people visiting Kumbh are not receiving any special treatment, there is no arrangement for them. They are lying that crores of people have visited the place, how can such a large number of people gather in that place at any given point?"