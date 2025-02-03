RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Stampede bodies thrown in Kumbh waters: Jaya

February 03, 2025  14:05
image
Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on the stampede during the Mahakumbh: She says, "Where is the water most contaminated right now? It's in Kumbh. Bodies (of those who died in the stampede) have been thrown in the river because of which the water has been contaminated. The real issues are not being addressed. The common people visiting Kumbh are not receiving any special treatment, there is no arrangement for them. They are lying that crores of people have visited the place, how can such a large number of people gather in that place at any given point?"

Opposition parties on Monday walked out of the Rajya Sabha after the chair did not accept their demand for an immediate discussion on alleged mismanagement at the Maha Kumbh where a stampede led to several people being killed last week.
 


« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Struggled to pay attention to President's address: Rahul
LIVE! Struggled to pay attention to President's address: Rahul

'No Plan To Phase Out Old I-T Regime'
'No Plan To Phase Out Old I-T Regime'

'Going forward, the encouragement would be to move to the new tax regime.'

Is No Tax Till Rs 12.75L A Game Changer?
Is No Tax Till Rs 12.75L A Game Changer?

What does this mean for you? Ramalingam Kalirajan explains.

Kiss Controversy: Udit Narayan Responds!
Kiss Controversy: Udit Narayan Responds!

'If some people want to see something dirty in an act of pure affection, I feel sorry for them.'

Pyro Valve Failure: Big Setback For ISRO
Pyro Valve Failure: Big Setback For ISRO

'The satellite's condition is healthy.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances