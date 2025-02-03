SRK unveils son Aryan's directorial debut series

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday revealed Aryan Khan's debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood and said it is his prayers that his children, who are taking their first steps in showbiz, receives "at least 50 per cent" of the love and support that he been blessed with over the years.





Shah Rukh Khan was the last and the biggest guest of Netflix's star-studded slate announcement event, where he unveiled the title of the much-awaited series.





As he made his way to the stage amid loud cheers and chants of "I love you, Shah Rukh," the actor said he was happy to see such a large gathering of press after a long time.





"It is my prayer that even if they get 50 per cent of the love that I have received, then it will be a lot for them," the 59-year-old superstar said.





Produced by Gauri Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks Aryan's debut as a creator and director. Shah Rukh and Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan started her acting career with the Netflix film The Archies by Zoya Akhtar in 2023.





The show, which is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, is pronounced as The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Shah Rukh revealed.





"Aryan has worked very hard on this," he said while also praising the rest of the team.





"Hard work pays off only when the viewers are entertained. And now it has become a part of the family, so it is our duty to entertain the audiences. It is a kind of a family show as Netflix is also like a family to me... I hope this family get-together entertains India," he added.





"The Ba***ds of Bollywood follows an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood.





"The series blends self-aware humour with a high-stakes narrative and promises a host of unforgettable cameos, blockbuster thrills and an adventurous ride into the world of Indian cinema," according to the official logline. -- PTI