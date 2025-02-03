RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

SRK unveils son Aryan's directorial debut series

February 03, 2025  21:43
image
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday revealed Aryan Khan's debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood and said it is his prayers that his children, who are taking their first steps in showbiz, receives "at least 50 per cent" of the love and support that he been blessed with over the years.

Shah Rukh Khan was the last and the biggest guest of Netflix's star-studded slate announcement event, where he unveiled the title of the much-awaited series.

As he made his way to the stage amid loud cheers and chants of "I love you, Shah Rukh," the actor said he was happy to see such a large gathering of press after a long time.

"It is my prayer that even if they get 50 per cent of the love that I have received, then it will be a lot for them," the 59-year-old superstar said.

Produced by Gauri Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks Aryan's debut as a creator and director. Shah Rukh and Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan started her acting career with the Netflix film The Archies by Zoya Akhtar in 2023.

The show, which is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, is pronounced as The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Shah Rukh revealed.

"Aryan has worked very hard on this," he said while also praising the rest of the team.

"Hard work pays off only when the viewers are entertained. And now it has become a part of the family, so it is our duty to entertain the audiences. It is a kind of a family show as Netflix is also like a family to me... I hope this family get-together entertains India," he added.

"The Ba***ds of Bollywood follows an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood.

"The series blends self-aware humour with a high-stakes narrative and promises a host of unforgettable cameos, blockbuster thrills and an adventurous ride into the world of Indian cinema," according to the official logline. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No 'reels' inside polling booths, warns Delhi police
LIVE! No 'reels' inside polling booths, warns Delhi police

BJP MP smells 'conspiracy' behind Maha Kumbh stampede
BJP MP smells 'conspiracy' behind Maha Kumbh stampede

Prasad hit out at the Opposition, alleging that it starts getting upset the moment it hears "Kumbh" or "Sanatan".

Kejriwal predicts how many seats AAP will win in Delhi
Kejriwal predicts how many seats AAP will win in Delhi

The party had won 67 seats in the 2025 assembly polls and 62 in the 2020 elections.

'Thousands' killed in Maha Kumbh stampede?
'Thousands' killed in Maha Kumbh stampede?

RS Chairman Dhankhar called Kharge making the claim a "very sad moment" and asked him to withdraw his statement, the Leader of Opposition insisted the government give the correct figures and continued with his speech.

Sonia Gandhi faces privilege motion over remarks on Prez
Sonia Gandhi faces privilege motion over remarks on Prez

"The President was getting very tired by the end... she could hardly speak, poor thing," Sonia Gandhi, the former Congress chief, was heard saying in clips in what appeared to be a reference to how long the address was.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances