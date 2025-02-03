Sonia faces privilege motion over remarks on Prez

BJP MPs on Monday moved a breach of parliamentary privilege motion against Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, alleging use of "derogatory and slanderous words" to describe President Droupadi Murmu as she addressed a joint session of Parliament last week.





The comments, the MPs alleged, were meant to "lower the dignity of the highest office".





"We write this with great dismay about certain unparliamentary, derogatory, and demeaning remarks recently made by Sonia Gandhi, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), against the President of India, which warrant serious consideration and disciplinary action," the notice said.



