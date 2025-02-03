RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sonakshi sells apartment for Rs 22 cr; profit Rs 8 cr

February 03, 2025  13:06
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has sold her Bandra West apartment in Mumbai for Rs 22.50 crore, according to Square Yards. In a statement on Monday, real estate consultant Square Yards said it has reviewed property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards related to this transaction.

"The property sold by Sinha is located in 81 Aureate, a project by MJ Shah Group, spread across 4.48 acre and featuring 4 BHK apartments. The apartment has a carpet area of 391.2 square metre (around 4,211 square feet) and a built-up area of 430.32 square metre (around 4,632 square feet). The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 1.35 crore and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

"The same apartment was bought by Sonakshi Sinha in March 2020 for Rs 14 crore and was recently sold for Rs 22.50 crore, reflecting a 61 per cent appreciation in value since the purchase." 

Notably, Sinha owns one more apartment in 81 Aureate, it added.  -- PTI
