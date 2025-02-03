RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Shivakumar reiterates offer to JD-S workers to join Congress

February 03, 2025  21:36
image
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday once again extended his offer to Janata Dal-Secular workers to join the Congress party.

Shivakumar, who is the Congress state president, urged JD-S workers in Channapatna, Ramanagara district, to join his party to advance their political careers. He clarified that the offer was directed specifically at workers, not legislators.

"I didn't speak about any JD-S legislators. I made the offer to the JD-S workers. They (JD-S MLAs) are taking care of their future but they are not doing anything at local level. How long the party workers have to wait?" Shivakumar told reporters here.

The Deputy CM claimed that many JD-S workers are eager to join the Congress, which prompted him to extend the offer.

"I have given a call to the JD-S workers who have faith in the secular ideology to join us and work together," Shivakumar said.

He also clarified that no JD-S MLA has contacted him.

"No JD-S MLA has either contacted me or is keen to join us. I haven't spoken to any of them. I am also not worried about it because our existing strength is sufficient," the Deputy CM said.

Backing Shivakumar, state Home Minister G Parameshwara said there is no objection in allowing those to join Congress who accept the party's ideology.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No 'reels' inside polling booths, warns Delhi police
LIVE! No 'reels' inside polling booths, warns Delhi police

BJP MP smells 'conspiracy' behind Maha Kumbh stampede
BJP MP smells 'conspiracy' behind Maha Kumbh stampede

Prasad hit out at the Opposition, alleging that it starts getting upset the moment it hears "Kumbh" or "Sanatan".

Kejriwal predicts how many seats AAP will win in Delhi
Kejriwal predicts how many seats AAP will win in Delhi

The party had won 67 seats in the 2025 assembly polls and 62 in the 2020 elections.

'Thousands' killed in Maha Kumbh stampede?
'Thousands' killed in Maha Kumbh stampede?

RS Chairman Dhankhar called Kharge making the claim a "very sad moment" and asked him to withdraw his statement, the Leader of Opposition insisted the government give the correct figures and continued with his speech.

Sonia Gandhi faces privilege motion over remarks on Prez
Sonia Gandhi faces privilege motion over remarks on Prez

"The President was getting very tired by the end... she could hardly speak, poor thing," Sonia Gandhi, the former Congress chief, was heard saying in clips in what appeared to be a reference to how long the address was.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances