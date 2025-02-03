Shivakumar reiterates offer to JD-S workers to join Congress

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday once again extended his offer to Janata Dal-Secular workers to join the Congress party.





Shivakumar, who is the Congress state president, urged JD-S workers in Channapatna, Ramanagara district, to join his party to advance their political careers. He clarified that the offer was directed specifically at workers, not legislators.





"I didn't speak about any JD-S legislators. I made the offer to the JD-S workers. They (JD-S MLAs) are taking care of their future but they are not doing anything at local level. How long the party workers have to wait?" Shivakumar told reporters here.





The Deputy CM claimed that many JD-S workers are eager to join the Congress, which prompted him to extend the offer.





"I have given a call to the JD-S workers who have faith in the secular ideology to join us and work together," Shivakumar said.





He also clarified that no JD-S MLA has contacted him.





"No JD-S MLA has either contacted me or is keen to join us. I haven't spoken to any of them. I am also not worried about it because our existing strength is sufficient," the Deputy CM said.





Backing Shivakumar, state Home Minister G Parameshwara said there is no objection in allowing those to join Congress who accept the party's ideology.