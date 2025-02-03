RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Rs 220 crore seized ahead of assembly polls: Delhi CEO

February 03, 2025  22:59
image
Seizures worth over Rs 220 crores have been made ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, the office of Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's said on Monday.
   
This includes Rs 88 crores worth of drugs, Rs 81 crores in precious metals and nearly Rs 40 crores in cash, the CEO said after the final day of campaigning for the elections. Voting will be held on February 5.
 
"This marks a nearly fourfold increase in comparison to the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, where total seizures were Rs. 57.5 crores," the CEO said.
 
The Delhi CEO assured that the elections will be "free, fair, and transparent" and reaffirmed that electoral integrity will be maintained, according to a statement issued here.
 
Since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), over 7,500 complaints have been received through the cVigil platform, the CEO said. The cVigil platform is a platform that enables citizens to report MCC violations.
 
"Out of these, 7,467 complaints have been successfully resolved. Only 32 cases remain under process," said the CEO. 
 
In 90 per cent of cases, the complaints were addressed within 100 minutes, it said.
 
Election authorities have registered 2,780 FIRs under various laws, including the Excise Act and Arms Act, surpassing the number of FIRs filed in the 2020 elections, it said.
 
The Suvidha platform has efficiently processed over 43,000 permission requests from political parties and candidates, ensuring smooth electoral operations, it added.
"The platform continues to function seamlessly, ensuring transparency and efficiency in granting permissions while maintaining strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct," the CEO confirmed.
 
Responding to allegations of inaction of complaints, the CEO said, "Simply making generic allegations of inaction is an attempt to vitiate the electoral atmosphere and create a negative narrative around the electoral process." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modi to visit US on Feb 12, to meet Trump amid tariff war
Modi to visit US on Feb 12, to meet Trump amid tariff war

It would be the prime minister's first bilateral visit to the US after Trump became president for a second term.

LIVE! Modi to visit US on Feb 12, to meet Trump
LIVE! Modi to visit US on Feb 12, to meet Trump

Kumbh stampede bodies thrown in river: Jaya Bachchan
Kumbh stampede bodies thrown in river: Jaya Bachchan

The deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh, leading to the deaths of at least 30 people, resonated in both Houses of Parliament on Monday, with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other Opposition leaders demanding a list of the deceased.

Kejriwal predicts how many seats AAP will win in Delhi
Kejriwal predicts how many seats AAP will win in Delhi

The party had won 67 seats in the 2025 assembly polls and 62 in the 2020 elections.

Working hours to increase to 90 hrs? Govt says...
Working hours to increase to 90 hrs? Govt says...

The take by the Economic Survey 2024-25 on work hour week had come weeks after Larsen & Toubro Ltd Chairman and Managing Director SN Subrahmanyan sparked off a raging debate on social media when he said employees should work 90-hour...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances