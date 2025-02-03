Rahul is lying: Jaishankar on Trump inauguration invite

"Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi deliberately spoke a falsehood about my visit to the US in December 2024. I went to meet the Secretary of State and NSA of the Biden Administration. Also to chair a gathering of our Consuls General. During my stay, the incoming NSA-designate met with me. At no stage was an invitation in respect of the PM discussed. It is common knowledge that our PM does not attend such events. In fact, India is generally represented by Special Envoys. Rahul Gandhi's lies may be intended politically. But they damage the nation abroad."





The Lok Sabha today witnessed a heated exchange between the treasury benches and the Opposition after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was sent to the inauguration of Donald Trump as US President to ensure a US invite for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister seated in the House, BJP MPs led by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju strongly objected to the remark.

