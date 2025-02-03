Oppn disrupts Parl over Mahakumbh stampede





Slamming the opposition members, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "People of India elected you as MPs not for breaking tables, for sloganeering and disturbing House proceedings, but to hold discussions.





"During the Question Hour, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla questioned the Opposition members saying, "Have the people of India elected you as MPs for sloganeering and disturbing House proceedings?"





Meanwhile, the proceedings for the Day 2 has also began in the Rajya Sabha. During the proceedings, entire opposition party MPs walked out from Rajya Sabha over the issue of Mahakumbh stampede incident.





A stampede incident occurred at the Mahakumbh Mela on the second Shahi Snan on the occasion of Mouni Amawasya which claimed at least 30 lives and around 60 individuals were injured in the incident. -- ANI

The Lower House and Upper House of the Parliament were disrupted on the second day of the Budget Session. Opposition MPs were continuously raising slogans against the government over several issues including the issue of the Mahakumbh stampede incident.