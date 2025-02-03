RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


No 'reels' inside polling booths, warns Delhi police

February 03, 2025  22:01
Delhi Police has warned against recording social media reels at polling stations during the assembly elections on Wednesday, an official said.

Addressing a press conference at Delhi Police headquarters on Monday, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order Zone-II) Madhup Tewari said anyone found violating this rule will face legal action.

"There are strict guidelines of the Election Commission of India that no mobile phone is allowed inside the polling station. The same message will also be displayed at every polling station," the officer said.

The rule is aimed at preventing disruptions and maintaining the integrity of the electoral process, he said.

Police have urged voters to follow the guidelines and refrain from any activity that could compromise security or order at polling booths.

Police will also monitor social media platforms to check if anyone posts pictures or videos from inside polling stations, he said.

Voting for the Delhi assembly polls will be held on February 5. -- PTI
