Neil Nitin Mukesh was detained at US airport, he said 'Google me'





The actor, revealed in an interview with Mashable India that immigration officers refused to believe he was Indian, despite holding an Indian passport.





Recalling the incident, Neil said, "When I was doing the film New York, I was detained at the airport there. They refused to believe that I had an Indian passport and that I was Indian. So it became quite big news that I was detained. They didn't even let me answer or say anything for myself."





The situation escalated as officials continued to question him without giving him a chance to explain himself. Neil shared that he was held for nearly four hours before he was allowed to clarify his identity.





When asked how he managed to get out of the situation, Neil said, "After four hours, they came and asked, "What do you have to say?" and I simply said, 'Just Google me'. Then they were so embarrassed that they started questioning me about my legacy, my grandfather, and my father," he added.

-- Hindustan Times

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh recently opened up about an unsettling experience at a New York airport, where he was detained and questioned about his nationality.