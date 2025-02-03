RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Naidu to Delhi: Want to permanently live in slums?

February 03, 2025  10:54
File pic
File pic
Ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the AAP-led government model has "failed" and people should vote for a party that can lead to inclusive growth. 

Addressing a press conference, Naidu said people are worried about staying in Delhi because of the "weather and political pollution". 

There has been no development in the national capital, he asserted. "Politicians have to always think about today, tomorrow and the future. A government with good public policy can transform society," he said. 

Making a jibe at the AAP government, he said Delhi has a "half-engine sarkar", and needs a double engine sarkar to achieve development. Performance and better living standards are becoming relevant and not ideology, Naidu said and added "poor people in Delhi have to think if they want to live permanently in slums." 

Naidu, whose party TDP is an ally of the ruling NDA at the Centre, also said that his party fully supports Budget 2025 as it aims to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. 

"We are in agreement with them. We are happy. It syncs with our 10 principles of growth," Naidu said. Delhi goes to polls on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Congress leader's son found dead
LIVE! Congress leader's son found dead

Godhra convict caught with gang of thieves in Pune
Godhra convict caught with gang of thieves in Pune

Salim Zarda, a 55-year-old life convict in the 2002 Godhra train carnage case, was arrested in Pune district for theft. Zarda, who had previously jumped parole on eight occasions, was arrested on January 22 by Pune rural police. He was...

'Everyone Who Pays Tax Will Get Something Beneficial'
'Everyone Who Pays Tax Will Get Something Beneficial'

'The voice which came wherever I travelled was that we are proud taxpayers. We are honest taxpayers. We want to continue to serve the country by being good taxpayers.''But what do you think about the kind of things you can do for us?'

'Budget Gives Middle Class Some Breathing Room'
'Budget Gives Middle Class Some Breathing Room'

'But this Budget alone will not fix what ails the Indian economy.'

Trump's Tariff War: India Waits, Watches
Trump's Tariff War: India Waits, Watches

'We have to be prepared for the larger disruption that is likely to take place.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances