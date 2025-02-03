Munde's name figures on invitation card for CM event in Beed

Facing heat over the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, the name of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde figures on the invitation card for an event to be attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Beed district.





BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, who has targeted Munde over his purported links with an accused arrested in a murder-linked extortion case, said Fadnavis will perform a ground-breaking ceremony of an irrigation project in Ashti town in Beed district on Wednesday.





Dhas, who represents the Ashti assembly constituency, said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has also been invited to the event.





"The names of two ministers (Dhananjay Munde and Pankaja Munde) hailing from Beed district figure in the invitation card for the event," Dhas told reporters on Monday.





When asked about photos of the Munde cousins going missing from the banner of the upcoming programme, Dhas said some party workers might have removed them.





He echoed the purported claim made by the slain sarpanch's brother, who had claimed that runaway accused Krishna Andhale might have destroyed evidence in the murder case.





"Dhananjay Deshmukh is right. Some people are trying to ensure that details of the murder case remain unexposed. Andhale will be arrested by investigators," the MLA said. -- PTI