RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Munde's name figures on invitation card for CM event in Beed

February 03, 2025  23:51
image
Facing heat over the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, the name of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde figures on the invitation card for an event to be attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Beed district.

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, who has targeted Munde over his purported links with an accused arrested in a murder-linked extortion case, said Fadnavis will perform a ground-breaking ceremony of an irrigation project in Ashti town in Beed district on Wednesday.

Dhas, who represents the Ashti assembly constituency, said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has also been invited to the event.

"The names of two ministers (Dhananjay Munde and Pankaja Munde) hailing from Beed district figure in the invitation card for the event," Dhas told reporters on Monday.

When asked about photos of the Munde cousins going missing from the banner of the upcoming programme, Dhas said some party workers might have removed them.

He echoed the purported claim made by the slain sarpanch's brother, who had claimed that runaway accused Krishna Andhale might have destroyed evidence in the murder case.

"Dhananjay Deshmukh is right. Some people are trying to ensure that details of the murder case remain unexposed. Andhale will be arrested by investigators," the MLA said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modi to visit US on Feb 12, to meet Trump amid tariff war
Modi to visit US on Feb 12, to meet Trump amid tariff war

It would be the prime minister's first bilateral visit to the US after Trump became president for a second term.

Trump pauses tariffs on Mexico, Canada negotiations on
Trump pauses tariffs on Mexico, Canada negotiations on

Trump on February 1 had announced tariffs on major US trading partners Canada, Mexico and China. He imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports and a 10 per cent on goods from China.

Kumbh stampede bodies thrown in river: Jaya Bachchan
Kumbh stampede bodies thrown in river: Jaya Bachchan

The deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh, leading to the deaths of at least 30 people, resonated in both Houses of Parliament on Monday, with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other Opposition leaders demanding a list of the deceased.

Kejriwal predicts how many seats AAP will win in Delhi
Kejriwal predicts how many seats AAP will win in Delhi

The party had won 67 seats in the 2025 assembly polls and 62 in the 2020 elections.

Working hours to increase to 90 hrs? Govt says...
Working hours to increase to 90 hrs? Govt says...

The take by the Economic Survey 2024-25 on work hour week had come weeks after Larsen & Toubro Ltd Chairman and Managing Director SN Subrahmanyan sparked off a raging debate on social media when he said employees should work 90-hour...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances