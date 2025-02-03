Monday blues: Sensex bleeds over Trump tariff fears





The Nifty index declined by 0.9 per cent to 23,271.35, while the BSE Sensex lost 600 points in opening session at 76,910, down by 0.8 per cent. Experts noted that Trump's imposition of tariffs has made markets volatile globally. Although Trump did not impose any tariffs on India, the effect could be felt on Indian indices as well.

Indian stock markets bled in the opening session on Monday amid the imposition of tariffs by US President Donald Trump on China, Canada, and Mexico.