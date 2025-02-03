Marathi speaking mandatory in all Maha govt offices

The Maharashtra government on Monday made it mandatory for all officials in government and semi-government offices in the state to speak only in Marathi.

The Government Resolution (GR) issued to this effect also said that speaking Marathi is compulsory in local self-government, government corporations and government-aided establishments.





Errant officials will face disciplinary action, the GR cautioned.





The Marathi Language Policy, approved last year, had recommended the use of Marathi in all public affairs to further the steps taken for the preservation, conservation, promotion, dissemination and development of the language.





The GR also stated that PC (personal computer) keyboards in all offices should have Marathi Devanagari alphabets apart from Roman alphabets. -- PTI