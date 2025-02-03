RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


India's manufacturing growth hits six-month high in Jan

February 03, 2025  11:35
India's manufacturing sector growth started the year 2025 on a strong footing and touched a six-month high in January, fueled by the steepest upturn in exports in nearly 14 years, a monthly survey said on Monday. 

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose from December's one-year low of 56.4 to 57.7 in January supported by the fastest upturn in new export orders since February 2011. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction. -- PTI
