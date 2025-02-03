If women put in...: Kejriwal predicts Delhi poll results

Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asserted his party will win 55 out of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly, and reiterated his claim the BJP will discontinue all free schemes in the city if it were to come to power.

In a post in Hindi on social media platform X, Kejriwal said, "According to my estimate, the Aam Aadmi Party is going to get 55 seats but if women put in a lot of effort -- they should go out to vote and also convince the men in their family to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party -- then it can get more than 60 seats."





The party had won 67 seats in the 2025 assembly polls and 62 in the 2020 elections.





On the last day of campaigning for the February 5 polls, Kejriwal addressed a rally in south Delhi's Chhatarpur and urged people to vote for the AAP.





"Let me tell you why you have to vote for the AAP. You gave me a responsibility 10 years ago and I have done a lot of work for Delhi. There is 24-hour electricity supply for the people of Delhi," he said.





He claimed the BJP is in power in 20 states but none of these provides 24-hour power supply to its people.





"As soon as you press the 'Kamal' (lotus, the symbol of BJP) button, electricity will be gone before you reach home. The national capital has the cheapest electricity in the country. There are 200 units free and Rs 800 is being charged for 400 units. Those who want 24-hour electricity supply, press 'Jhadu's' button (symbol of AAP)," he said.





People in Harayna and Uttar Pradesh are getting Rs 5,000 electricity bill per month at least, he claimed.





"If you press the wrong button, you will have to spend Rs 5,000 on electricity bill monthly," Kejriwal said. -- PTI