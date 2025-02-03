RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


GRAP stage-III curbs revoked as air quality improves in Delhi

February 03, 2025  20:12
The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Monday revoked curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid a dip in pollution due to favourable meteorological conditions, according to an official order.
 
The average AQI in Delhi dropped below the 300 mark amid conditions favourable for the dispersion of pollutants, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to revoke curbs under Stage 3 of GRAP.

GRAP Stage 3 entails a ban on non-essential construction work. Classes up to grade V are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.

Under Stage 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (four-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempt.

Stage 3 also bans non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards in Delhi.

During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorises air quality into four stages -- Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450). -- PTI
