Grammys skipped paying homage to this legend

A section of social media users were not happy and wrote posts tagging the Recording Academy on microblogging site X about the omission. "How come no mention of Zakir Hussain in Grammy obituary #Grammys2025 he was a winner last year (sic)" wrote one on X.





"Big miss. I didn't see @RecordingAcad mention Zakir Hussain in the memoriam section. #GRAMMYs," said another. "Shame not to see 4 time winner and multiple times nominee Zakir Hussain in the Grammy tribute to artists lost recently. Real shame. SVP #GRAMMYs #Grammys2025 #ZakirHussain @RecordingAcad," read another post. -- PTI

The awards ceremony, organised by the Recording Academy, was held on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Every year, the Grammys pay tribute to industry legends who passed away in the year gone by in its 'In Memoriam' montage. Hussain, who became the first musician from India to receive three Grammys at last year's Grammys, died on December 15 from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in a San Francisco hospital. He was 73.