RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Godhra train carnage: Absconding life convict nabbed

February 03, 2025  09:24
image
A 55-year-old life convict in Godhra train carnage case of 2002, who had jumped parole and absconded, has been arrested in Maharashtra's Pune district in a theft case, police said on Monday.

The Pune rural police on January 22 arrested Salim Jarda, who was among the 31 persons sentenced to life imprisonment in the Godhra train carnage case, they said.

Jarda stepped out of a prison in Gujarat on a seven-day parole on September 17, 2024 and later absconded.

"On January 22, we arrested him and his gang members in a theft case, who used to carry out thefts in rural parts of Pune. During the investigation, his connection to the Godhra train carnage case was revealed," Alephata police station's inspector Dinesh Tayde said.

During the investigation, three cases of thefts allegedly executed by Jarda came to light, he said.

"He used to come from Godhra in Gujarat to Pune district with his gang and carry out the thefts," the official added.

Jarda and others had been convicted for allegedly setting the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express ablaze in Godhra on February 27, 2002, which killed 59 persons.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian-American musician Chandrika Tandon wins Grammy
LIVE! Indian-American musician Chandrika Tandon wins Grammy

'Everyone Who Pays Tax Will Get Something Beneficial'
'Everyone Who Pays Tax Will Get Something Beneficial'

'The voice which came wherever I travelled was that we are proud taxpayers. We are honest taxpayers. We want to continue to serve the country by being good taxpayers.''But what do you think about the kind of things you can do for us?'

'Budget Gives Middle Class Some Breathing Room'
'Budget Gives Middle Class Some Breathing Room'

'But this Budget alone will not fix what ails the Indian economy.'

Woman raped on train at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus
Woman raped on train at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus

A porter allegedly raped a woman in an empty coach of a long-distance train at the Bandra Terminus in Mumbai, police said.

Trump's Tariff War: India Waits, Watches
Trump's Tariff War: India Waits, Watches

'We have to be prepared for the larger disruption that is likely to take place.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances