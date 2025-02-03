RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Feels nice to be...: Saif makes 1st public appearance

February 03, 2025  17:35
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
In his first public appearance since the knife attack at his home last month, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan on Monday attended the slate announcement event of streaming service Netflix and said it feels "nice to be standing" in front of an audience.
 
The 54-year-old actor was stabbed repeatedly by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his 12th floor residence in Satguru Sharan in Mumbai's Bandra area in the early hours of January 16. He underwent surgery and was discharged four days later.

Saif's latest movie Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter was announced at the event. The film is a heist drama by filmmaker Robbie Grewal and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat.

Pathaan fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand is producing the upcoming feature with his wife, Mamta Anand, under their banner Marflix Pictures.

"It feels very nice to be standing here in front of you. And it feels very nice to be here. I'm very excited about this movie.

"Siddharth and I have been talking about this film for a long time, and I've always wanted to do a heist film and a film like this, I couldn't have asked for a better co star. And basically a lovely movie and I'm very excited," Saif said.

The actor has already completed shooting for the movie, which will be released directly on Netflix. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sonia faces privilege motion over remarks on Prez
LIVE! Sonia faces privilege motion over remarks on Prez

Kharge's 'thousands' killed in Kumbh remark sparks row
Kharge's 'thousands' killed in Kumbh remark sparks row

RS Chairman Dhankhar called Kharge making the claim a "very sad moment" and asked him to withdraw his statement, the Leader of Opposition insisted the government give the correct figures and continued with his speech.

Is No Tax Till Rs 12.75L A Game Changer?
Is No Tax Till Rs 12.75L A Game Changer?

What does this mean for you? Ramalingam Kalirajan explains.

Munde came to meet me with Walmik Karad, reveals Jarange
Munde came to meet me with Walmik Karad, reveals Jarange

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday claimed Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde met him before the state polls last year along with his associate Walmik Karad, arrested later in an extortion case linked to the murder of a...

'No Plan To Phase Out Old I-T Regime'
'No Plan To Phase Out Old I-T Regime'

'Going forward, the encouragement would be to move to the new tax regime.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances