Feels nice to be...: Saif makes 1st public appearance

In his first public appearance since the knife attack at his home last month, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan on Monday attended the slate announcement event of streaming service Netflix and said it feels "nice to be standing" in front of an audience.

The 54-year-old actor was stabbed repeatedly by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his 12th floor residence in Satguru Sharan in Mumbai's Bandra area in the early hours of January 16. He underwent surgery and was discharged four days later.





Saif's latest movie Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter was announced at the event. The film is a heist drama by filmmaker Robbie Grewal and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat.





Pathaan fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand is producing the upcoming feature with his wife, Mamta Anand, under their banner Marflix Pictures.





"It feels very nice to be standing here in front of you. And it feels very nice to be here. I'm very excited about this movie.





"Siddharth and I have been talking about this film for a long time, and I've always wanted to do a heist film and a film like this, I couldn't have asked for a better co star. And basically a lovely movie and I'm very excited," Saif said.





The actor has already completed shooting for the movie, which will be released directly on Netflix. -- PTI