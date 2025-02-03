RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi polls result: BJP says, Kejriwal will come...

February 03, 2025  15:45
BJP candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Parvesh Verma, on Monday, claimed that the BJP would win the seat by a large margin and that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal would lose his deposit and finish third.

"We will win by a margin of more than 20,000 votes. It could be 25,000-26,000. Arvind Kejriwal will lose his deposit here and will come third," Verma said. 

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also claimed that Kejriwal would lose the New Delhi Assembly seat, stating that Delhi Police had controlled his "goons" and that Purvanchalis felt safer with the BJP due to provisions in the Union Budget. 

"Delhi Police has controlled all of his (Arvind Kejriwal) goons. Arvind Kejriwal is going to lose. In the budget, FM Nirmala Sitharaman has given things for Purvanchali, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh... Purvanchalis are finding themselves safe with the BJP. This is the reason their (AAP) vote bank is going away from them. He is going to lose from the New Delhi Assembly constituency," Dubey said. 

Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal also criticized AAP, stating that the people of Delhi would be freed from false promises. He emphasized that the BJP, as a double-engine government, would focus on development and public welfare. -- ANI
