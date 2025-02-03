RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi polls: EC bans exit polls on February 5

February 03, 2025  09:48
The Election Commission has issued a notification banning the conduct, publication or publicising of exit polls between 7.00 am to 6.30 pm on February 5 (Wednesday) when votes will be cast for the Delhi assembly and two bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. 

The notification issued on January 22, also made it clear that under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, displaying any election matter, including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media would be prohibited during the 48-hour period ending with the time fixed for the conclusion of the poll. 

Besides Delhi assembly polls, byelections to Milkipur assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh and Erode (East) from Tamil Nadu are going for elections. -- ANI
