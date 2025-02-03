RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi left behind as AAP kept fighting with Centre: Shah

February 03, 2025  18:55
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said states with a double-engine BJP government have progressed in the last 10 years, but Delhi has been left behind because the Aam Aadmi Party kept "making excuses" and "fighting with the Centre".

Speaking at a public meeting in Jangpura, Shah called AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia "bade miyan and chote miyan" who have "looted" Delhi.

"States having a double-engine BJP government have progressed in the last 10 years. Delhi has been left behind. They keep making excuses and fighting with the Centre like a cry baby (babua sa munh banakar)," the BJP leader said.

Firing a fresh salvo at Sisodia, who is contesting from the Jangpura Assembly seat against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Shah said he is the only education minister in the country who went to jail in connection with a liquor scam.

"Sisodia ruined the future of Delhi's children by committing a scam in the name of classrooms. As soon as the BJP government comes, he will have to pay for every penny. The enthusiasm of the people in Jangpura shows that Delhi is going to be 'aapda' free," he said. Aam Aadmi Party or AAP has been referred to by BJP leaders as "aapda" (disaster).

Shah alleged that Kejriwal lied to the people of Delhi and gave them only "garbage, toxic water, and corruption".

"'Bade miyan and chote miyan' are both going to lose the elections," he said, adding that 50 per cent of AAP MLAs have left the party as it's a "sinking ship".

Shah claimed that BJP is the only party that can transform Delhi into the world's best capital city.

Addressing a rally in support of BJP's Kailash Gahlot in Bijwasan, Shah blamed the AAP government for poor local infrastructure. -- PTI
