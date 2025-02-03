RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Dan Brown's, The Secret of Secrets, out in September

February 03, 2025  15:51
In good news for Dan Brown fans, "The Da Vinci Code" author is all set to return with the much-awaited new novel in the famed Robert Langadon series, titled "The Secret of Secrets", on September 9 this year. 

The upcoming thriller, touted to be Brown's most "ambitious novel" till date, is releasing eight years after "Origin" (2017) -- his last novel in the series. It aims to continue the action-packed journey of Dan Brown's famous character Harvard symbologist Langdon. 

"'The Secret of Secrets' is by far the most intricately plotted and ambitious novel I've written to date and also the most fun. Writing it has been an unforgettable journey of discovery," the 60-year-old American author said in a statement. 

Brown first introduced Langdon to readers in 2000 with "Angels & Demons", followed by five captivating novels, including "The Da Vinci Code", "The Lost Symbol", "Inferno", and "Origin", each packed with action and mystery. "The Secret of Secrets" will be published by Penguin Random House. -- PTI
