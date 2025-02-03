Congress leader's son found hanging from fan

Representational image

Update: The son of senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan was found dead in Patna on Monday, police said. The body of Ayaan Khan was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the official residence of his father, the Bihar Congress Legislature Party leader, in Sachiwalaya area in Patna. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, a senior officer said, adding that the exact cause of death was yet to be ascertained. -- PTI