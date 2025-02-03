RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


And Rishi Sunak hits a six!

February 03, 2025  09:55
Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak enjoyed a game of cricket in Mumbai on Sunday. Sunak was seen playing in a lively tennis ball cricket match, as a group of onlookers watched him. 

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said, "No trip to Mumbai would be complete without a game of tennis ball cricket." 

A day prior, Sunak was seen attending the Jaipur Literature Festival along with his wife Akshata Murthy and in-laws Sudha Murthy and Narayan Murthy. 

In a post on X, the Jaipur Literature Festival said, "At the Jaipur Literature Festival 2025, an animated discussion takes place between an iconic mother and her daughter, where the two women share insights into their lives, the choices they make, and the paths they take. A dialogue showcases their intelligence, charm, and iron resolve."
