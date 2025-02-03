RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


AAP develops website to monitor votes and tally polling data

February 03, 2025  16:59
File pic
File pic
Ahead of the Delhi elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that he had received information that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could cause discrepancies in 10 per cent of the votes through machines.

In a video released by AAP, Kejriwal further said that if the party had a 15 per cent lead, they could win by 5 per cent despite potential machine tampering.

"I would like to tell the people of Delhi, that I have come to know through sources that they (BJP) can cause discrepancies in 10% of votes through machines. Vote in such large numbers that every vote goes to 'jhaadu' (AAP). So if we have a 15% lead, we will win by 5%. Give us a lead of more than 10% everywhere...This is the only way to tackle machines, that you vote in large numbers..." Kejriwal said in the video. -- ANI
