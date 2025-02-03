A whopping 35 crore people went to Kumbhmela so far!





On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami's Amrit Snan, the total number of bathers since the start of Mahakumbh has surpassed 350 million (35 crores), according to an official release from the administration.





By 8 am on Monday alone, 6.2 million devotees had taken a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, marking a historic milestone. With 23 days remaining in the Mahakumbh, the total count is expected to exceed 500 million.





The spiritual fervor in Prayagraj remains unwavering, with millions from across India and around the world arriving daily to seek divine blessings through the sacred dip.





On Sunday, February 2, around 12 million devotees participated in the ritual, pushing the overall count close to 350 million, which was surpassed on Monday morning. Among them were 1 million Kalpvasis, saints, and devotees from across the globe.A closer look at the numbers reveals that the highest turnout was on Mauni Amavasya when 80 million devotees bathed in the Sangam. This is followed by 35 million on Makar Sankranti, over 20 million on January 30 and February 1, and 17 million on Paush Purnima.





Prominent personalities from various fields have also taken the holy dip at the Sangam, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his cabinet.

The sacred confluence of the River Ganga, Yamuna, and the Saraswati at Prayagraj is witnessing an unparalleled outpouring of faith as sages, saints, devotees, Kalpvasis, and pilgrims immerse themselves in devotion during Mahakumbh.