Union Budget is by the people, for the people: FM

February 02, 2025  12:40
Union Finance Minister Sitharaman presenting Union Budget 2025 in Parliament on Saturday/ANI Photo
Just In: Union Finance Minister Sitharaman on Sunday said that the Union Budget that cut income tax is 'by the people, for the people'. 

"We have heard the voice of middle class," said the FM, who presented record eighth budget in row on Saturday, after giving steepest-ever rebate in income tax to individual taxpayers. 

More details soon. -- PTI
