UK's Prince Edward arrives in India for 3-day visit

February 02, 2025  12:27
The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward/Image courtesy UKinIndia on X/ANI Photo
The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, arrived in India on Sunday for a three-day visit. 

The visit is focused on championing young people and promoting the benefits of non-formal education across the world as per a statement.  

During his visit Prince Edward is scheduled to travel to Mumbai and Delhi to promote The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award. 

He will meet members of the Indian government and undertake varied engagements spanning the breadth of the living bridge that connects the UK and India.  

In a post on X, UK High Commission in India stated, "HRH The Duke of Edinburgh is in India on a three-day visit championing young people and the benefits of non-formal education around the world through The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award."  

In a statement, the British High Commission in India stated, "His Royal Highness will travel to Mumbai and Delhi to promote The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award, delivered as The International Award for Young People (IAYP) in India: a non-formal education and learning framework supporting young people to find their purpose, place and passion in the world. Since its inception in India in 1962, the Award has helped more than 150,000 students from 325 schools and educational institutions across the country."  

"In addition to meeting with members of the government, His Royal Highness is scheduled to undertake varied engagements spanning the breadth of the living bridge that connects the UK and India. This includes discussions with Indian education and business leaders and philanthropists, and joining events that celebrate our shared love for sport and the arts," it added. -- ANI
