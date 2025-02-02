RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Udit Narayan draws flak after viral video of kissing fan

February 02, 2025  16:43
Popular singer Udit Narayan/File image
Udit Narayan is making headlines after a video of the popular singer surfaced online, showing him purportedly kissing a fan at a live concert after she leans in to peck him on the cheek while taking a selfie. 

The 69-year-old singer refused to comment on the controversy when PTI reached out to him. 

In the viral video, Narayan can be seen returning kisses to female fans as he sings his popular 1990s song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from action thriller Mohra

In one of the clips circulating on social media, the singer is seen asking the security personnel to let a selfie-seeking female admirer pass and come near the stage. 

When she goes closer to Narayan to click the photo with him, she leans in to kiss him on the cheek, following which the singer can be seen tilting his head and kissing her on the lips. 

The date and venue of Narayan's music concert couldn't be immediately confirmed. 

Many social media users demanded an apology from Narayan -- known for several chartbusters like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Main Yahaan Hoon, and Ae Ajnabi -- and called his action "inappropriate". -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

