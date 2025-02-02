RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Two smugglers nabbed with heroin dropped by Pak drone in Punjab

February 02, 2025  20:01
File image
Two suspected narcotics smugglers were apprehended with a packet of heroin near the border area of Gurdaspur district in Punjab, a Border Security Force official said on Sunday.

The smugglers were apprehended after they retrieved the heroin packet weighing about 550 grams that was allegedly airdropped by a Pakistani drone in Chanduwadala village late on Saturday, the Border Security Force (BSF) official added.

A metal hook was found attached to the packet, confirming that it was airdropped by drone, he further said.

BSF troops were conducting a search operation in the area while acting on intelligence regarding drone activity.

The accused are residents of the village, the official said. -- PTI
