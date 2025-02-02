Two Indians killed in car crash in Ireland; embassy assures support to kin





Two Indian nationals; Bhargav Chitturi and Suresh Cherukuri, were killed in a car crash in County Carlow in the early hours of Friday morning after their vehicle collided with a tree, according an Irish Times report.





The Indian embassy has assured that it is in touch with the families and friends of the deceased while also providing all possible support to the two Indian nationals injured in the incident.





Sharing a post on X, embassy of India, Dublin wrote, "Embassy of India in Dublin conveys its deepest condolences on the sad demise of two Indian nationals Mr. Cherekuri Suresh Chowdary and Mr. Chithoori Bhargav in a car accident in Co. Carlow."





"The Embassy Team is in touch with the family and friends of the deceased and also extending all possible support and assistance to two Indians nationals injured in the accident," the post added. -- ANI

