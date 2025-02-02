Trump tariffs: China vows retaliation, to sue at WTO





In a statement, the Chinese ministry of commerce said that it would file a lawsuit with the World Trade Organisation against the US for its "wrongful practice," the Global Times reported.





"China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes US tariffs imposed on Chinese goods," the ministry said.





On Saturday Trump announced, that effective from Tuesday, the US would impose an additional 10 percent tariff on all goods imported from China on top of existing duties.





Trump also announced he is implementing a 25 percent additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico.





The measures, as per a statement from the White House was being taken to to hold Mexico, Canada, and China accountable to their promises of halting illegal immigration and stopping poisonous fentanyl and other contraband drugs from flowing into the US.





Chinese officials have failed to take the actions necessary to stem the flow of precursor chemicals to known criminal cartels and shut down money laundering by transnational criminal organizations, the White House statement read.





Additional tariffs are not constructive and will undermine future cooperation on drug control, the Chinese ministry of foreign affairs stated. -- ANI

