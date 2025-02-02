RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Trump orders air strikes on IS operatives in Somalia

February 02, 2025  00:04
US President Donald Trump/File image
The US military carried out air attacks on the Islamic State operatives in Somalia for the first time after President Donald Trump's second term began. 

Trump tweets, "This morning I ordered precision Military air strikes on the Senior ISIS Attack Planner and other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia. These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies. The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians. Our Military has targeted this ISIS Attack Planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn't act quickly enough to get the job done. I did!..."
