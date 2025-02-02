SP MP Awadhesh Prasad breaks down over girl's brutal murder





He lashed out at the state government terming it an "extremely sad and inhuman" crime.





In a post on X, he alleged that the girl's body was found naked in Sardar Patel Ward of Sahanawan Gram Sabha, with both her eyes gouged out.





"This government cannot do justice," he wrote.





Addressing a press conference, Prasad broke down and said that if justice is not served, he would resign from the Lok Sabha.





He was seen being consoled by fellow panelists at the press conference. -- ANI

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Sunday broke down at a press conference after the unclothed body of a Dalit girl was found in a village in Uttar Pradesh.