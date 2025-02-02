RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

SP MP Awadhesh Prasad breaks down over girl's brutal murder

February 02, 2025  16:37
Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad
Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad
Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Sunday broke down at a press conference after the unclothed body of a Dalit girl was found in a village in Uttar Pradesh.  

He lashed out at the state government terming it an "extremely sad and inhuman" crime.  

In a post on X, he alleged that the girl's body was found naked in Sardar Patel Ward of Sahanawan Gram Sabha, with both her eyes gouged out. 

"This government cannot do justice," he wrote.  

Addressing a press conference, Prasad broke down and said that if justice is not served, he would resign from the Lok Sabha. 

He was seen being consoled by fellow panelists at the press conference. -- ANI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Udit Narayan draws flak after viral video of kissing fan
LIVE! Udit Narayan draws flak after viral video of kissing fan

PIX: India's women soak in U-19 T20 World Cup glory!
PIX: India's women soak in U-19 T20 World Cup glory!

India is the first team to successfully retain the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup title in Kuala Lumpur, on Sunday.

Kumbh: Zero error focus for Basant Panchami Amrit Snan
Kumbh: Zero error focus for Basant Panchami Amrit Snan

Ahead of the Basant Panchami Amrit Snan at the Maha Kumbh, top officials are emphasizing the implementation of "zero error" directives to prevent a repeat of the deadly stampede that occurred during a previous snan. The Uttar Pradesh...

Rajouri: AIIMS to test samples for toxicity cause
Rajouri: AIIMS to test samples for toxicity cause

A five-member team of experts from AIIMS Delhi, including specialists in toxicology, is investigating a mysterious illness that has claimed 17 lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The team has spoken to 11 patients undergoing...

New Tax Rates: Who Saves How Much
New Tax Rates: Who Saves How Much

Curious? Find out how much you will save...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances