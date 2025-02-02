RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


SIT charges Kerala actor-MLA in sexual assault case

February 02, 2025  11:59
Kerala actor-MLA M Mukesh/File image
Kerala actor-MLA M Mukesh/File image
The Special Investigation Team on Sunday confirmed that it has filed a chargesheet in an alleged rape case against Communist Party of India-Marxist MLA and actor M Mukesh.  

The chargesheet filed at the Ernakulam judicial magistrate court claims that there is digital evidence against Mukesh in the case.  

WhatsApp chats and email messages between Mukesh and the complainant have been submitted as evidence. 

The SIT also stated that it has received circumstantial evidence and witness statements.  

In addition to harassment, a section of sexual assault has also been charged against Mukesh. 

The case is that Mukesh sexually assaulted the complainant by promising her membership in The Malayalam film star organisation AMMA. -- ANI 
