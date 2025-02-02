RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Rail traffic hit on Lucknow-Varanasi section after girders fall on tracks

February 02, 2025  17:18
File image
Rail traffic on the Lucknow-Varanasi section was disrupted on Sunday after eight girders of a railway bridge fell on the track from a truck near the Hanumanganj crossing in Sultanpur, officials said. 

The truck was moving towards Varanasi when the chain binding the girders gave away as it reached the railway crossing, they said. 

According to railway officials, a goods train en route Varanasi was stopped for around 30 minutes following the mishap. 

The Varanasi-Lucknow Shuttle Express was also halted for 20 minutes before it was sent via the down line. 

The Shivnagar-Utrautia Memu train was stopped for nearly 30 minutes at Pakhrauli before it was sent to Sultanpur via the down track. 

Station superintendent of Sultanpur, BS Meena, said the girders were removed with the help of cranes and earthmoving machines under the supervision of the railway staff and police. 

The track was cleared and traffic was restored following security checks after about 90 minutes. The Hanumanganj railway crossing is located about 7 km from the Pakhrauli railway station. -- PTI
