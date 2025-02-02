RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Poppy cultivation worth over Rs 27 cr destroyed in Assam

February 02, 2025  13:04
File image
File image
Around 170 bighas (over 56 acres) of poppy farming worth more than Rs 27 crore were destroyed in Goalpara district of Assam in January, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday. 

"Dear Local Pablo Escobars, Sorry to spoil your planned Udta Assam party! Because @Goalpara_Police destroyed 170 Bighas of poppy cultivation in the Char areas worth Rs 27.20 crore in January," Sarma said in a post on X. 

He also uploaded a video, showing a tractor smashing the purported poppy plantation amid the presence of a huge posse of policemen. 

"So next time you think of drugs, think of @assampolice first. #AssamAgainstDrugs," the CM said. -- PTI
