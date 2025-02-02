RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

One killed as fire damages biscuit factory in MP

February 02, 2025  19:25
File image
File image
One person died after a fire erupted at a biscuit factory in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district in the early hours of Sunday, an official said. 

According to officials, a short circuit might have triggered the blaze at around 5.30 am in the Krackjack biscuits unit of Vikram Arya Food Products in Malanpur industrial area, about 60 km from Bhind. 

Gohad sub-divisional magistrate Parag Jain said around 80 workers were on the night shift at the unit when the incident occurred, and one of them died of asphyxiation. 

The blaze was brought under control at 2 pm after more than eight hours, a senior official said. 

Jain said 11 fire tenders, including one from the Indian Air Force, brought the fire under control. 

"Almost 90 percent of the blaze has been doused," he said. 

The SDM said the building housing the biscuit-making unit and machinery were damaged. 

Hinting that the fire might have spread due to oil used in biscuits, Jain said the blaze caused massive destruction by engulfing a 100-metre area. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

5th T20I updates: Abhishek brings up 37-ball century!
5th T20I updates: Abhishek brings up 37-ball century!

LIVE! No grants due to guarantees, Siddas advisor quits
LIVE! No grants due to guarantees, Siddas advisor quits

Union minister's remark on tribal portfolio courts row
Union minister's remark on tribal portfolio courts row

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi has stirred controversy by suggesting that members of the "upper castes" should handle the tribal affairs portfolio. Gopi, an actor-turned-politician, argued that true...

Tariff war escalates: China warns US, plans WTO suit
Tariff war escalates: China warns US, plans WTO suit

In a statement, the Chinese ministry of commerce said that it would file a lawsuit with the World Trade Organisation against the US for its "wrongful practice," the Global Times reported.

PIX: India's women soak in U-19 T20 World Cup glory!
PIX: India's women soak in U-19 T20 World Cup glory!

India is the first team to successfully win the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup title without dropping a single game.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances