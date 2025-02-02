One killed as fire damages biscuit factory in MP





According to officials, a short circuit might have triggered the blaze at around 5.30 am in the Krackjack biscuits unit of Vikram Arya Food Products in Malanpur industrial area, about 60 km from Bhind.





Gohad sub-divisional magistrate Parag Jain said around 80 workers were on the night shift at the unit when the incident occurred, and one of them died of asphyxiation.





The blaze was brought under control at 2 pm after more than eight hours, a senior official said.





Jain said 11 fire tenders, including one from the Indian Air Force, brought the fire under control.





"Almost 90 percent of the blaze has been doused," he said.





The SDM said the building housing the biscuit-making unit and machinery were damaged.





Hinting that the fire might have spread due to oil used in biscuits, Jain said the blaze caused massive destruction by engulfing a 100-metre area. -- PTI

One person died after a fire erupted at a biscuit factory in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district in the early hours of Sunday, an official said.